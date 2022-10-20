Advertisement

“Red Lick PTCO is excited to bring back our annual Red Lick PTCO Fall Festival. This year’s Fall Festival will be on October 29th at Red Lick Elementary at 3511 FM 2148 Texarkana, TX, from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

We will have lots of family fun activities for the entire family. Beginning at 3:00 pm, our food trucks and gaming area will open. Our game area will have carnival games, video game trucks, karaoke, professional face painting, a cake walk, a balloon artist, and more.

The Costume Contest will begin at 4:00 pm with registration beginning at 3:30. We feature four categories – Pre-K – 1st graders, 2nd graders – 4th graders, 5th graders-8th graders, and family. You do not have to be a Red Lick ISD student to participate. Each category will have a First Place $100 cash prize. Our annual Mustang Bingo will begin at 5:30 pm. We will have bingo prizes, including a $75 Sam’s gift, Pizza Oven, Bikes, and Bluetooth Fire Pits. Our wristbands will be $15 each, including unlimited access to the gaming area and five bingo cards. Additional bingo cards can be purchased for $5 for a book of 5 bingo cards.



You may purchase tickets for our themed gift basket raffle during the event for $5 each. You do not have to be present to win, but tickets will be only sold at the festival. Our gift baskets include a Sports themed gift basket, Family Game Night, Gift Basket, Movie Night, and Gift Card Mania.

We will also do a raffle drawing for three trips. The trips are to Broken Bow, Great Wolf Lodge, and Hot Springs. You may pre-purchase raffle tickets for trips by visiting https://go.dojiggy.io/redlickraffle/Campaign/Details. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase at Fall Festival. The winners will be announced at 7:30 on the night of the festival. All proceeds from the day benefit Red Lick ISD. Join us for fun Saturday for all! For additional information, please email us at ptco@redlickisd”

