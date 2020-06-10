Brother, sister, plead not guilty in teen’s shooting death

Advertisement

A brother and sister accused of murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Demarious Taylor, 20, of Ashdown, Ark., and Bosnia Taylor, 21, of Texarkana, appeared separately for arraignment Tuesday on video hearings from the Bowie County jail. Demarious Taylor’s attorney, David James, entered a not guilty plea and asked about setting the case for trial.

Bosnia Taylor appeared with her attorney, Derric McFarland, and entered a not guilty plea to murder also. McFarland said he intends to meet with Bosnia Taylor in the jail and review the evidence with her once restrictions limiting such face-to-face visits are lifted.

Demarious Taylor and Bosnia Taylor are accused of murder in the March 31 death of Notorious Crabtree. Both are being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $1 million.

Bosnia Taylor was allegedly involved in a physical altercation earlier on the day of the shooting where witnesses advised police she was “beat,” according to a probable cause affidavit. Bosnia Taylor and another woman involved in the confrontation allegedly communicated via social media about arranging a second fight.

Bosnia Taylor, Demarious Taylor and six other people allegedly drove in two SUVs to Meadowbrook Lane and met with another group of people. During the confrontation, Bosnia Taylor allegedly yelled, “Shoot him,” to her brother, Demarious Taylor. Demarious Taylor allegedly produced a gun and shot Crabtree once in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the intersection of Meadowbrook and Westlawn Drive.

If found guilty of murder, Bosnia Taylor and Demarious Taylor face five to 99 years or life in prison.

