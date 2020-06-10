U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Kayelen Marlar has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship to attend the College.

This award is $3,000 per academic year. Marlar is a graduate of Spring Hill High School. She is the daughter of Lisa McCoy and Jamie Marlar.

Kayelen plans to pursue a degree in general education at UAHT.

Advertisement

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is underway now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

