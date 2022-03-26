Man Shot at Oaklawn Village

Advertisement

According to Texarkana, Texas Police an bystander was shot in the Oaklawn Village parking lot just after 6 p.m. Friday.

A 33 year old man and his wife were getting ice at the self-serve ice machine in the parking lot. He was struck once in the chest by a bullet that is believed to have come from an apparent gun fight between two individuals about 50 yards away in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital in critical condition.

Advertisement

Witnesses said the shooters were black males and immediately fled the scene in two vehicles – one of which was described as a white Ford or Mercury 4-door car. Last seen headed south from the parking lot toward W. 15th Street.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have any information is asked to call Texarkana, Texas Police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

