Shawn Davis Named Principal of Texas Middle School

Shawn Davis, current TISD Director of Special Populations and Federal Programs, has been named Principal of Texas Middle School. Davis will transition into his new position July 1, 2022.

TISD Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker said, “Shawn’s energy, enthusiasm, and success as a leader at the campus and district levels make him a great choice to lead the talented faculty and leadership team at TMS. His leadership within our Imagine 2026 Strategic Planning Initiative and engagement with the PLC at Work project reflect his commitment to continuous improvement and ability to build relationships with students, parents, and colleagues in order to bring out the best in them. I look forward to seeing how Shawn contributes to the continued growth and development of TMS in this new role.”

“I am looking forward to joining the TMS family again, and to work so closely with such a strong team of teachers, para-professionals, support staff, and administrators. I am eager to be leading the instruction and performance of our anchor campus, connecting personally with the students, engaging with the staff, and continuing Texas Middle School’s excellence within our community,” said Davis, newly named Texas Middle School Principal.

Davis holds a bachelor’s of science degree in Business Administration from the University of Arkansas, and a master’s of education degree from Texas A&M-Texarkana. Additionally, he holds his Texas Principal and Superintendent Certification. Davis began his career in education with Maud ISD as a secondary classroom teacher and head boys basketball coach. He then served in the same capacity with Liberty Eylau ISD for 3 years. Davis joined Texarkana ISD in 2002, serving as Associate Principal at Texas Middle School from 2002-2007, then as Director of Special Populations and Federal Programs, where he has served since 2007.

