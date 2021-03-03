Capital murder defendants plead not guilty

Advertisement

Co-defendants in a capital murder case pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning before a judge in Bowie County.

Kristopher Allen Fate Wilson, aka “Flip,” 25, and Brandon Parkman, 18, are accused of killing Chase Porier at an apartment in Bowie County on Dec. 27 and stealing THC cartridges which Porier had.

Wilson appeared for an arraignment hearing before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison with his attorney, Derric McFarland of Texarkana. McFarland entered a not guilty plea for Wilson.

Advertisement

Parkman appeared for arraignment before Addison with Assistant Public Defender Deborah Moore. Moore entered a plea of not guilty in Parkman’s case.

The state is not seeking the death penalty so the men face life without the possibility of parole if convicted of capital murder.

Addison scheduled both cases for pretrial hearings on April 6.

Both Wilson and Parkman are being held in the Bowie County jail. Bond for both men is set at $1 million.

