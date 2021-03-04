$17,000 Contribution Honors Former 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center Board Member

Advertisement

At the Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors of 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center, the Board voted to make a contribution to the Arkansas Community Foundation’s 1st Choice Pregnancy Center Endowment in honor of Brad Watson, who recently stepped down from the Board of Directors. $17,000 will be added to the endowment in recognition of Watson’s seventeen years of service.

Brad Watson joined the 1st Choice Board in 2004 and was a dedicated member until last month, missing only a handful of meetings during that time. He held many offices, including Board President since 2017. During Brad’s tenure, the organization has seen tremendous growth. Some of the accomplishments include: moving from its Olive Street location to its current 8300 square foot building on Main Street; adding ultrasound services and the Mommy Store, establishing an endowment, increasing the number of clients served as well as services offered, eliminating the ministry’s debt, expanding the donor base, and increasing the number of paid staff. The Center will be adding a mobile unit this spring, fulfilling a vision cast under Watson’s leadership.

When asked about Watson’s departure, Kristie Wright, Executive Director, said, “Brad was on the Board when I came to 1st Choice, so I am still getting used to the idea of him not being an official part of the organization, but his heart for the work we do is so big that I am confident that he will continue to promote the Pregnancy Center every time he has a chance. The Center has seen its share of challenges in the past couple of decades, and Brad weathered them all. He also helped us celebrate the many blessings we have received as an organization.”



John Mark Burgess, the newly-elected President of the Board of Directors, said, “Brad certainly leaves big shoes for all of us to fill. As an organization, we are blessed to reap the fruits of his labor. I will definitely miss serving with him.”

The 1st Choice Pregnancy Center Endowment was established as an investment in the future of the organization. It provides a source of lasting income for the organization and ensures that women facing an unplanned pregnancy in our area will always have a safe, non-judgmental place to turn.

Watson is a Chaplain with Heritage Hospice, currently pastors at Mid-Way Baptist Church, and is a Christian counselor with Directed Path Ministries. He has been married to his wife Lisa for thirty-five years, and has two children and eight grandchildren.

1st Choice is a pro-life, Christian, non-profit organization that has served women and men facing an unplanned pregnancy since 1974. Its mission is to empower and encourage those affected by an unintended pregnancy to choose life by providing limited medical and consultation services for pregnancy (and pregnancy loss), educational services, and Christian spiritual support. If you would like more information about the organization, you can contact Kristie Wright at (903) 792-5735 or visit the website, www.firstchoiceprc.com.

