Capital murder defendants receive court appointed lawyers

Two young men accused of killing a man so they could steal drugs from him were appointed lawyers Tuesday by a Bowie County judge.

Brandon Lasuan Parkman, 18, and Kristopher “Flip” Allen Fate Wilson, 25, are charged with capital murder in the Dec. 27 shooting death of Chase Porier. Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence on Forest Circle at about 7:45 p.m.

Porier, 27, died of a gunshot wound to the neck, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators identified Wilson as a suspect first and interviewed him at his residence in Atlanta, Texas. Wilson allegedly allowed a search of his home where a handgun and THC cartridges matching ones stolen from Porier were found.

Parkman was identified as a suspect after Wilson’s arrest. He turned himself in Dec. 30.

Both men appeared Tuesday before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison. Addison appointed the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office to represent Parkman and Texarkana attorney Derric McFarland to represent Wilson.

Assistant District Attorney Randle Smolarz asked the court to refer the cases to the Bowie County grand jury.

If found guilty of capital murder Parkman and Wilson face life without parole or death by lethal injection. Both men are being held in the Bowie County jail. Bail is set at $1 million each.