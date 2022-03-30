Cornerstone retirement center caretaker jailed for alleged assault of dementia patient in Texarkana

Advertisement

A woman working at Cornerstone retirement center in Texarkana was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting an 87-year-old woman suffering from dementia.

Sharee Shantrell Bryant, 48, was allegedly caught on video entering the woman’s room and slapping her across the face at Cornerstone on Moore’s Lane in Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman’s son placed a camera inside his mother’s room after noticing several bruises on her. Texarkana, Texas, Police Department responded to a call from an administrator at the nursing facility about the alleged abuse Thursday. An officer viewed the video with the elderly woman’s son and turned the case over to a detective.

Bryant was arrested Friday on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. Her bond is set at $200,000 and she is currently being held in the Bowie County jail.

