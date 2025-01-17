Custody Dispute, Gunplay, Leads To Arrest Of Two

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A custody dispute that began at a local apartment complex and involved the firing of a handgun before turning into a car chase on Interstate 30 last week has resulted in the arrests of two people, according to records filed this week in Bowie County.

Alexandria Weekly, 28, and her boyfriend, Meleak Johnson, 28, were arrested last week after allegedly pushing themselves into a unit at the Westwood Apartments in the Wake Village area where Weekly’s 2-year-old son was staying with his father and his father’s girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit.

After Weekly knocked on the apartment door on Jan. 8, she and the father allegedly had a verbal altercation outside while the father’s girlfriend waited inside and locked the door of the apartment where the 2-year-old was sleeping in a bedroom.

When the girlfriend opened the door so the father could come back inside, Weekly and Johnson allegedly forced their way inside. The father and Johnson allegedly began to struggle and Johnson allegedly produced a handgun that was fired but did not strike anyone.

Weekly and Johnson allegedly grabbed the young boy and fled in a vehicle with the father following them in another car.

Police pulled both cars over as they traveled along I-30 and eventually arrested both Weekly and Johnson for burglary with the intent to commit another felony.

The child was released to the father and a 6-year-old child of Weekly’s was taken to the home of a relative. A bullet fragment and shell casing were recovered from the apartment and two guns were allegedly recovered: one from Johnson’s person and another from beneath the driver’s seat of the car he was driving. Johnson allegedly had magazines for both weapons in his pockets.

Johnson and Weekly both face five to 99 years or life in prison if convicted of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. The cases have been assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller.

Court records show that Weekly is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office. No attorney of record was listed Thursday for Johnson.