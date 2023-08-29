Defendant Pleads Not Guilty In 2009 Murder Case

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–One of two men charged with murder this year in a case that had been unsolved since 2009 entered a not guilty plea Monday at a hearing in Bowie County.

Charles Louis Madlock, 35, was scheduled to return to court next month by 202nd District Judge John Tidwell after being arraigned in connection with the Oct. 7, 2009, murder of 25-year-old Rickey Lee Dorsey Jr.

Madlock’s co-defendant, Joshua Undronde Murphy, 34, pleaded not guilty at a hearing before Tidwell earlier this month and is also scheduled to return to court next month.

Dorsey was shot multiple times with a .45 caliber weapon in the 1600 block of Apple Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. Members of the Texarkana street gang Loyalty Cash Business or LCB, known previously as Little Cuz Boys, allegedly were involved in the reportedly drug-related hold-up that ended in bloodshed.

“The location of the murder was a known LCB house that distributed narcotics,” the affidavit said.

A Chrysler 300 with Virginia plates was reported driving away after the shots were fired. Murphy, who allegedly drove a Chrysler 300 with Virginia plates at the time, denied any involvement when interviewed by investigators with the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Madlock allegedly claimed in a 2010 interview with a detective at the Texarkana Texas Police Department that he’d been living in Long Beach, California, since June 2009 and hadn’t returned to Texarkana until December 2009. However, a bus ticket receipt allegedly put him in Texarkana until the day after the murder and his California identification was issued six days after Dorsey’s death.

Phone records allegedly show that Madlock called Murphy three times in the half hour before a shots fired call sent officers to the Apple Street residence and once in the hour afterward. Murphy allegedly called Madlock seven times in the hour before the shooting and once in the hour after.

“This shows communication between Madlock and Murphy during the time frame of this murder,” an affidavit states.

Murphy is also facing a charge of witness tampering in the case for allegedly asking a woman to provide a false alibi for him during a phone call from the jail in March.

Both men are being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $1 million. They face five to 99 years or life in prison if convicted.