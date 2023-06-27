DeKalb Couple Arrested For Alleged Physical Abuse Of 4-Month-Old

Sponsor

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–A DeKalb couple was arrested last week in connection with bone fractures revealed in the legs and arm of their 4-month-old son during a trip to the child’s doctor in March.

Kyle Lee Hall, 29, and his wife, Destiny Leeann Hall, 23, were arrested for felony injury to a child by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office last Tuesday. Both were released the same day after posting bonds of $100,000 each, court records show.

The couple had taken their baby to a pediatric clinic in Texarkana on March 3 and told staff there that the child became upset when his leg was touched, according to a probable cause affidavit. The parents allegedly said they thought the infant had “slept wrong” on the leg and Kyle Hall said he might have rolled over the boy while they were sleeping on the same bed.

Doctors at the clinic noted that the child had fractures of both legs and a fracture of one forearm which appeared to be older and healing. The clinic told the Halls to take the baby to an emergency room for treatment, according to the affidavit.

At a Texarkana hospital, doctors noted bruising to the baby’s nose and face as well as marks on his chest. The boy was diagnosed with a healing fracture to his right forearm as well as “bucket fractures” in both of his lower legs. Such injuries may be caused by someone yanking or pulling on the extremities and when found in an “immobile” infant along with a healing arm fracture and bruising in other areas of the body, “are highly concerning for child physical abuse,” the affidavit said.

Kyle Hall allegedly claimed the boy had rolled off his chest a few days before and that he’d caught him by his ankles, after learning of the type of fractures found in his son. Child Protective Services removed the baby from the Hall’s custody and placed him with family members, according to the affidavit.

If convicted of injury to a child, Kyle Hall and Destiny Hall face two to ten years in prison or a term of probation up to 10 years. Their cases have been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.