Phillip Lynn Crews, 77 years old of Texarkana, TX passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 10,2024.

Phillip was born in Hot Springs, AR on November 11, 1946 to William and Mary Narvell Crews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ronald Crews of Mesa, AZ.

He is survived by his wife of 52 ½ years, Cheryl Shumaker Crews and his children, Vee Ann Hilton (Carey), Kristi Frachiseur (Brian), and Roger Crews. Phillip is also survived by his grandchildren, Cassidy Sager (Charles), Jacob Ragland (Kirsten), Chandler Hilton, Jordan Ragland and one great grandchild, Brooks Ragland.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Terri Crews of Mesa, AZ and his niece, Laura Crews of Mesa, AZ, two great nephews and one great niece.

He is survived by his best friend and loyal companion, Lulu the English Bulldog.

Phillip retired from Red River Army Depot in 1997 after 31 years of service. He decided he wasn’t finished with work yet, and spent 9 years at Husqvarna Engineering before retiring again in 2006.

He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he served in various capacities over the years. Phillip loved the Lord, and we take comfort in knowing where he is spending eternity.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed many hobbies including boating, skiing, motorcycle trail riding, and camping/RVing. He loved working outside in his shop, but his greatest love was his family. He supported them in all activities, attending events even when his body started deteriorating.

His family will forever cherish the memories made with him. Until we meet again.

Services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 2pm in the chapel at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N Kings Highway, Nash, TX 75569 with Dr. John Webb and Bro. Darrell Johnston officiating.

The interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2024 from 6pm-8pm at the funeral home.