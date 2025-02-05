DeKalb Man Accused Of Molesting 4-Year-Old Girl

Sponsor

DeKALB, Texas–Bail has been set at $350,000 for a DeKalb man accused of sexually abusing a friend’s young granddaughter, according to records filed Tuesday in Bowie County.

Larry Lyons, 59, allegedly had access to the 4-year-old girl on multiple occasions before her grandmother became suspicious that he had sexually assaulted her when they visited and occasionally stayed at his home, according to a probable cause affidavit. The grandmother was allegedly helping the girl change her underwear Jan. 24 when the girl made statements that Lyons had sexually abused her multiple times and at times while his “knee was on her head.”

The grandmother made a report to police and the child was interviewed forensically at the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center. The girl allegedly described being fondled and assaulted by Lyons.

Lyons has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and with indecency with a child by sexual contact. If convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Lyons faces five to 99 years or life in prison. If found guilty of indecency with a child by contact, Lyons faces two to 20 years in prison.

Lyons’ cases have been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. No attorney of record was listed for Lyons as of Tuesday afternoon.

Lyons is currently being held in the Bowie County jail.