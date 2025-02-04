Texas High School Student Honored by Congressman Moran for Winning the Congressional App Challenge

Sponsor

Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) is excited to share Texas High School student Nirav Neupane was recognized by U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran on Thursday, January 29, for his achievement in the 2024 Congressional App Challenge. Congressman Moran presented Nirav with a certificate of recognition and a Congressional Challenge Coin in honor of his outstanding work in computer programming.

Nirav, who has lived in Texarkana since second grade after moving from Wisconsin, has developed a passion for building apps and computer programming over the past few years. In addition to his technological pursuits, Nirav is actively involved in robotics, the student council, and the Texas High School tennis team. He aspires to attend college to study mechanical or software engineering. The Congressional App Challenge is a national competition encouraging students to develop their coding and app development skills. The challenge promotes STEM education and provides young innovators with opportunities to showcase their computer science and technology talents. More information about the program can be found at the Congressional App Challenge Website.

“Texarkana ISD is proud of the initiative, determination, and innovative spirit that Nirav has demonstrated throughout the development of his app, ServeSmart,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. “He is an excellent example of how students can use technology to motivate others to serve their communities more effectively. We are very proud of him and his accomplishments.”

Texarkana ISD congratulates Nirav on this incredible honor and looks forward to seeing his future accomplishments in the field of technology and beyond.

