DeKalb woman facing multiple charges involving alleged sexual abuse of teen girl

A 25-year-old DeKalb, Texas, woman is now facing multiple charges in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl.

A relative of Kaylynn Nicole Garrett, 25, called police the night of Feb. 24 to report that Garrett had provided the teen girl with “Fireball brand alcohol” and gotten the girl intoxicated, according to a probable cause affidavit. When deputies were on scene at the house in the 6600 block of FM 1840 they were told by one of the residents that the teen girl had made an outcry of sexual abuse against Garrett.

Garrett allegedly touched the girl outside her clothes and made sexually oriented statements about what she wanted to do with her.

Garrett was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The girl allegedly described being sexually assaulted by Garrett during an incident Dec. 28, 2020, in a bunkhouse on the DeKalb property where she resides. The girl reported she was given alcohol by Garrett before she was allegedly assaulted.

A second felony charge of sexual assault has been added to the original charge of indecency.

Garrett faces two to 20 years on each charge if found guilty.

She is currently being held in the Bowie County jail. Bail is set at $50,000 on the indecency charge and $100,000 on the sexual assault charge.

Garrett also has a pending motion to revoke probation pending. Garrett was arrested in December 2018 for assaulting an elderly relative and she received a 10-year probation term in 2019.

