Retro Fashion Show at the P. J. Ahern Home

Join the Texarkana Museums System in celebrating its 50th anniversary! TMS will host a retro fashion show at the historic P. J. Ahern Home, 403 Laurel Street, on Saturday, April 24 beginning at 2 p.m. From bell-bottoms to prairie dresses, guests are sure to be inspired by the trends that defined the decade. Admission is $5 per person. TMS members are free. Reservations are required. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 903-793-4831 or visit TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.

The Texarkana Museums System turns 50 this year! To celebrate this milestone, TMS is hosting 1970s themed events, parties, and programs through the end of the year. On April 24, the P. J. Ahern Home will host a fun afternoon of fashion with a 1970s themed style show featuring outfits from the Texarkana Museums System’s clothing and textiles collection. The show will include clothing borrowed from private collectors and vintage clothing dealers in the area.



“Some of the best pieces we have for the show were borrowed from Tonia Chambers, who is in the process of setting up a vintage clothing business,” explains Jamie Simmons, TMS Curator. “Jaslyn Ebron, Tika Rowe and Isabella Rowe are vintage clothing enthusiasts who will be modeling some of the clothing in their own collections. It’s a wonderfully eclectic mix of styles that really speak to the individuality that defined the decade, all against the backdrop of the Ahern Home’s historic interiors.“

TMS is excited to welcome a very special guest model, Carol Collins-Miles, the ground-breaking former model who worked with famed designer, Hubert de Givenchy, and many other fashion greats. She will be wearing select vintage pieces from her own collection.

“Ms. Collins-Miles has always been a big supporter of TMS and we are so pleased to have her participate in the show,” said TMS Board President, Velvet Cool.

The Texarkana Museums System’s P. J. Ahern Home is 1905 Classical Revival mansion located in the heart of the Quality Hill Historic District in Downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. The Ahern Home hosts programs, exhibits, and community events every fourth weekend of the month. For more information about this or future events or for tour times, call 903-793-4831, visit our website at www.TexarkanaMuseums.org or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org.

