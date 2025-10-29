Ex-Animal Control Officer Accused Of Stealing Dog Food From New Boston Shelter

Sponsor

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A former animal control and code enforcement officer who had previously been terminated by the city of New Boston allegedly ransacked the city’s sewer plant and stole dog food from the local animal shelter in September.

Kyle Hill, 36, is facing two felony counts of burglary of a building in Bowie County.

A sewer plant employee who arrived for work at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 22 discovered there had been a break-in, according to a probable cause affidavit. A perimeter fence had been detached from a post and empty boxes were scattered on the ground.

Missing from the sewer plant were two space heaters and other equipment, including a game camera that had been placed outside in a tree by a manager. On the same day, it was discovered that the animal shelter, which is on the same property as the sewer plant, had also been broken into and that all the dog food had been stolen.

The dog food taken from the city’s animal shelter is not sold in stores and was purchased online, making it easy to identify, the affidavit said.

An investigator with the New Boston Police Department traveled to Hill’s residence and allegedly observed bags of the unique kibble and two space heaters inside of Hill’s vehicle parked in public view.

Hill’s black Nissan Armada was seized by police and searched after a warrant was obtained, the affidavit said.

Officers reportedly recovered three bags of dog food, two space heaters and other pieces of city property including PVC pipe, a pressure washer, battery-operated power tools and hoses.

If convicted, Hill faces six months to two years in a state jail on each of two counts of burglary of a building.