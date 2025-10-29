Texas Among Top 10 U.S. States With the Most Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crashes at Night

Sponsor

A new study reveals that Texas ranks ninth in the nation for nighttime multi-vehicle crashes between 8:00 PM and 5:00 AM.

The research conducted by the Missouri-based personal injury law firm Beck & Beck Missouri Car Accident Lawyers, analyzed fatal multi-vehicle crashes at night across all 50 states from 2019 to 2023. Rates were calculated per million residents using five-year averages to identify the states where drivers are most at risk after dark.

Texas ranks ninth with an annual average of 4.64 fatal nighttime multi-vehicle crashes per million residents, 72% higher than the national average of 2.7. The state averaged 137.6 crashes annually, with a low of 121 in 2019 and a high of 155 in 2023.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Beck & Beck Missouri Car Accident Lawyers commented,

“The results show a worrying reality for states like Texas, where too many fatal multi-vehicle crashes are occurring after dark.

“Nighttime driving brings together risk factors like fatigue, impaired driving, and reduced visibility, which can turn one mistake into a multi-car pileup.

“This affects not just drivers, but also passengers, families, and entire communities. Making roads safer after 8:00 PM through targeted enforcement, better lighting, and prevention programs is an important step to reduce these tragedies.”

Table for Extended Results:

Top 10 U.S. States With the Highest Rate of Fatal Multi-Vehicle Night Crashes State Average Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crashes at Night per Million residents Rank New Mexico 6.82 1 Florida 5.60 2 Louisiana 5.54 3 Alabama 5.01 4 Arizona 4.98 5 South Carolina 4.98 6 Tennessee 4.96 7 Georgia 4.92 8 Texas 4.64 9 Oklahoma 4.45 10

