Texas Among Top 10 U.S. States With the Most Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crashes at Night

A new study reveals that Texas ranks ninth in the nation for nighttime multi-vehicle crashes between 8:00 PM and 5:00 AM.
The research conducted by the Missouri-based personal injury law firm Beck & Beck Missouri Car Accident Lawyers, analyzed fatal multi-vehicle crashes at night across all 50 states from 2019 to 2023. Rates were calculated per million residents using five-year averages to identify the states where drivers are most at risk after dark.
Texas ranks ninth with an annual average of 4.64 fatal nighttime multi-vehicle crashes per million residents, 72% higher than the national average of 2.7. The state averaged 137.6 crashes annually, with a low of 121 in 2019 and a high of 155 in 2023.
Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Beck & Beck Missouri Car Accident Lawyers commented,
“The results show a worrying reality for states like Texas, where too many fatal multi-vehicle crashes are occurring after dark.
“Nighttime driving brings together risk factors like fatigue, impaired driving, and reduced visibility, which can turn one mistake into a multi-car pileup.
“This affects not just drivers, but also passengers, families, and entire communities. Making roads safer after 8:00 PM through targeted enforcement, better lighting, and prevention programs is an important step to reduce these tragedies.”
Table for Extended Results:
|Top 10 U.S. States With the Highest Rate of Fatal Multi-Vehicle Night Crashes
|State
|Average Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crashes at Night per Million residents
|Rank
|New Mexico
|6.82
|1
|Florida
|5.60
|2
|Louisiana
|5.54
|3
|Alabama
|5.01
|4
|Arizona
|4.98
|5
|South Carolina
|4.98
|6
|Tennessee
|4.96
|7
|Georgia
|4.92
|8
|Texas
|4.64
|9
|Oklahoma
|4.45
|10
The study was conducted by Beck & Beck Missouri Car Accident Lawyers, an experienced law firm specializing in vehicle accident representation, handling everything from initial claim evaluation and medical care coordination to aggressive negotiations with insurance companies.