Father indicted for murder in son’s stabbing death

A father accused of stabbing his son death last month during an argument has been formally indicted by a Bowie County grand jury.

If convicted of murder, Elgin Hollingsworth, 49, faces five to 99 years or life in prison if found guilting of stabbing his son with a kitchen knife April 14. According to a probable cause affidavit, Demoryea Hollingsworth, 25, had accused his father of stealing from his wallet and an argument between the two followed, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Elgin Hollingsworth allegedly grabbed a knife while the two were in the kitchen and swung at Demoryea Hollingsworth, striking him in the abdomen. Police were called to the house in the 200 block of Golden Rule Road in Texarkana, Texas, at approximately 8 a.m.

Elgin Hollingsworth called 911 but did not remain at the house. He was taken into custody while still talking to dispatchers and walking on Richmond Road.

He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail. Bail is set at $1 million. The case is assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.

