Danica Cook

Danica Mae Cook (Niki Womack) age 40, peacefully gained her Golden Wings and walked through the Gates of Heaven at her home on May 23, 2020. She was born November 21, 1979. Danica conquered every amazing title any woman could dream of. She was a loyal, loving wife, an unconditionally nurturing mother, a daughter that made both her father and mother shine with pride, and a sister that knew every right thing to say and do. She absolutely mastered the aunt and great aunt title. Niki never fell short as a niece, cousin, co-worker, or friend. Her love for softball began at a very early age of five. Her academic excellence allowed her to skate through school with ease and grace, always maintaining good grades and receiving multiple awards. She continued to excel in her love for softball as a catcher for Paris Junior College. After her time in college her heart lead her to the United States Army. Danica honorably served her country for four years. Her eyes would simply light up with honor and pride as stories of her service were shared. Niki’s time with the service then lead her to continue working for the United States as an employee of Red River Army Depot as a Branch Chief.

Danica is preceded in death by her grandfather Alfred Womack, grandmother Patricia Walton, grandfather Calvin Spencer, grandmother Betty Larsen, never forgetting the foundation her great-grandmother Ida Mae Gardner.

The surviving family includes her soulmate and love of her life Miles Cook; her daughter Jessica Gerber and son Daniel Gerber, who both gave her overwhelming excitement to watch each new day’s journeys; her father Danny Womack and his wife Karen; her mother Shelley Spencer and her husband Mitchell Weeks; sisters Jerusha Womack, Haley Womack, and Kelsee Womack; step-brothers, Jerry Lyons Jr., Dustin Weeks, and Dakota Weeks; step-sister Summer Gerrald along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, great-niece, and cousins.

To know Danica was an absolute pleasure and honor. Please join us in remembrance of Danica (Niki) on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Kings Park Amphitheatre 201 Redwater Road Wake Village, Texas at 3:00 p.m. Brother Steven Minter with Rock Creek Baptist Church will officiate the celebration of her life.

John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”