Federal indictment alleges drug trafficking and weapons charges

Advertisement

A federal indictment accuses a local man of possessing a 9 mm handgun and ammunition while a convicted felon and while trafficking methamphetamine.

Henry Lamar Ross, 40, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Ross appeared Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas with Cory Floyd of Texarkana. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Hornok is prosecuting.

Advertisement

According to his indictment, Ross was in possession of methamphetamine, a 9mm handgun and seven rounds of 9mm ammunition on Feb. 10 this year.

A notice of punishment in the indictment states that Ross faces the possibility of a long prison sentence if convicted. Count one, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, is punishable by five years to life in prison and a fine up to $250,000. If Ross has been convicted of a felony drug offense the maximum term increases to 30 years.

If convicted of carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, Ross faces five years to life in prison. That sentence must be served consecutively to any other term of imprisonment. If convicted of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony, Ross could be sentenced to up to 10 years and faces a fine up to $250,000.

The case is scheduled for a jury trial Feb. 22. Ross is being held in federal custody.

