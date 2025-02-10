Feds Accuse Texarkana Man Of Drug, Weapons Crimes

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–Federal authorities have criminally charged a Texarkana man who was arrested in August by local police after a search of his Jerome Street residence allegedly yielded a stash of drugs and stolen guns.

Kenneth Deantrious Collins, 41, was arrested Aug. 14 in connection with a search of his home in the 800 block of Jerome Street, which is within 1,000 feet of a public park. Members of the Texarkana Texas Police Dept. and Texas Department of Public Safety reportedly recovered 4.6 grams of suspected meth, 52.6 grams of suspected cocaine, two grams of suspected ecstasy, THC products and more than 400 grams of suspected marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Collins appeared Thursday for arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Boone Baxter and entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. Judge Baxter appointed federal public defender John D. McElroy to represent Collins. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Richards is representing the government.

Also found during the search were a number of firearms, some of which had been reported stolen. Collins allegedly had two loaded pistols, which had been reported stolen, and a derringer pistol, near the sofa where he was seated when officers made entry to the residence. Recovered from the master bedroom were another pistol, a sawed-off shotgun and rifle which had been reported stolen.

Collins is facing a number of state charges in connection with the August search of his home. On Thursday, a federal indictment which had been issued for Collins in November by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas, Texarkana Division, was unsealed.

The indictment charges Collins with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and with possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

The indictment notes that Collins has a number of prior felony convictions for crimes including aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest in a vehicle.

The government is seeking Collins’ forfeiture of the weapons and varying amounts and types of ammunition.

If convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Collins faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine up to $1 million, or both. If found guilty of carrying a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, Collins faces five years to life in federal prison. If convicted of possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, Collins faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000, or both.

Collins remains in custody.