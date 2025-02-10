Liberty-Eylau Student Selected as Texas All-State Musician

Sponsor

Omarijuan Hayden, a member of the Liberty-Eylau High School Varsity Choir will perform with the Texas All-State choir in San Antonio, Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2025 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

Omarijuan was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region, and Area levels. Omarijuan is a student of Sherri Pickering and sings at school under the direction of Sherri Pickering, who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 20,400+ member organization headquartered in Austin. This is Omarijuan’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization.

High school students selected to perform in All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can achieve. Students are selected through a multi-level adjudication process that begins with about 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles.

Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

Directed by nationally recognized conductors, All-State students participate in four days of rehearsals during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close. For the All-State concert and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.





Founded in 1920, the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA)

supports music education for all Texas students. With over 20,400 members, including 14,100 school music educators, TMEA advocates for fine arts instruction and offers professional development through online courses and its annual Clinic/Convention. The association also provides scholarships and programs for high school and college students pursuing careers in music education.

Go to www.tmea.org/convention for more information about this event.