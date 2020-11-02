Feds charge sex offender with failing to register

Advertisement

A registered sex offender is facing federal and state charges for allegedly violating sex offender reporting requirements.

According to the Arkansas sex offender registry, Cord Robertson Green, 32, was last registered as living on Ida Street in Texarkana, Ark. He is required to register as a sex offender because of a conviction for carnal abuse, according to the sex offender registry.

An indictment charging Green in the Texarkana Division of the Western District of Arkansas was unsealed this week. Green appeared for arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Bryant and entered a plea of not guilty. He is accused of traveling across state lines without updating his registration from April 21 to Aug. 19.

He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing before Bryant later this month to determine if he will be released from custody.

State charges are also pending against Green in Miller County. He is accused of failing to register or report a change in employment in February 2019. According to Miller County court records, Green failed to appear at a hearing in that case in May because he was being held in a jail in Louisiana.

Green is now being held in the Miller County jail.

