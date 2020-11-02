CHRISTUS St. Michael Offering Free Counseling Services for Health Insurance Exchange Open Enrollment

Advertisement

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is offering free counseling services to those seeking individual or family coverage through the Health Insurance Exchange during open enrollment from November 1 through December 15, 2020.

Certified application counselors will be available at the new address: 1406 College Drive, Suite 1, Texarkana, Texas, to help guide participants through the enrollment process, clarify if their health care provider will continue to be in network and determine if they qualify for insurance premium assistance, which can help cover the cost of premium payments. Participants can call 903.614.2776 to make an appointment, and walk-ins are also welcome.

“Doing everything you can to make sure you have health insurance coverage for yourself and your family for the coming year should be a top priority for everyone,” said Jason Rounds, President, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “From regular screenings and primary care, to emergency coverage in the event of severe illness or injury, that coverage is a shield to protect the well-being of you and your family.”

ArkLaTex Council of Governments Agency (ATCOG) is offering a Premium Support Program with grant funding provided by CHRISTUS St. Michael. The program is designed to help families and individuals pay premium costs for health care coverage. To determine qualification for premium assistance, participants must bring a pay stub from 2018 or a 2019 Tax Return. Persons who are not U.S. citizens must provide proof of legal residence.

Arkansas residents who meet the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines do not qualify for the Premium Support program because their premium costs are already covered through the expansion of Medicaid in Arkansas, also referred to as Arkansas Works.

“The goal of the certified application counselors is to empower people from our area with the knowledge to make informed health insurance decisions in line with America’s health care law, the Affordable Care Act,” explained Lasondra Bailey, Certified Application Counselor Coordinator. “You can book an appointment with a certified application counselor who is trained to educate individuals and families about their health care coverage options, help them enroll or re-enroll, and help them determine if they qualify for financial assistance.”

“Benefits of having health insurance include less financial exposure for families because hospitalization and emergency services are covered,” Sylvia Ingram, Director, Payor Operations and Network Relations, explained. “Health insurance provides individuals and families reassurance with expanded opportunity to access health care when needed.”

For more information on health insurance options or to make an appointment, call 903.614.2776.



CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospital in the Nation by IBM Watson Health™, is nestled within over 128 acres of oak, pine, and dogwood trees along Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas. Its central location in Northeast Texas allows CHRISTUS St. Michael to serve residents of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System includes a 311-bed acute care hospital, the 50-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, the 43-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta, the W. Temple Webber Cancer Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Imaging Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Day Rehabilitation; CHRISTUS St. Michael Wound Care Center; CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – Atlanta, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center-Atlanta, and more.

Established in 1916 by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word as Michael Meagher Memorial Hospital, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System focuses on the mission of “Extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.” CHRISTUS St. Michael offers comprehensive services ranging from specialized care for women and a Level III NICU to comprehensive cancer and heart services. CHRISTUS St. Michael is a recognized regional leader for general surgery, heart care, heart surgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and cancer care. The Emergency Department, a Level III Trauma Center, treats an average of over 63,000 patients a year, more than any area ED. CHRISTUS St. Michael also holds ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention) Accreditation.



The hospital provides quality, patient-centered care through programs such as our dedicated Primary Stroke Center recognized with The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval™ for Stroke; the Center for Joint Replacement, also recognized with The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval™ for Joint Replacement – Hip and Joint Replacement – Knee, and more.

CHRISTUS St. Michael is the region’s only NICHE designated hospital, demonstrating its commitment to elder care excellence, and only ACR designated Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.

