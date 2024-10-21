Feds Indict Hooks Man Who Allegedly Flew To Virginia For Sex With Minor

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Hooks man who is currently being held in the Bowie County jail on state charges related to the alleged sexual exploitation of a 13-year-old child in Virginia has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Dennis Lee Chilton, 63, is charged in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas with coercion and enticement of a minor, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography, according to a four-count indictment made public Thursday.

Chilton allegedly remained in Virginia from June 21 to June 25 and is accused of creating videos involving the sexual abuse of the child which he uploaded to the internet, according to a probable cause affidavit filed this week. Acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, investigators with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety obtained a search warrant for Chilton’s residence in Hooks and seized his cell phone during a traffic stop, the affidavit said.

A search of Chilton’s phone allegedly revealed that he had been communicating with the child since last year and that he had hundreds of images depicting the sexual abuse of children on his device. In addition, Chilton’s phone allegedly contained “disturbing images of bestiality,” the affidavit said.

Using items seen in the videos of Chilton allegedly abusing the child, investigators were able to identify the alleged victim in Virginia.

Chilton was booked into the Bowie County jail Aug. 27, records show. He is currently being held on state charges with bonds totaling $2 million. A date for Chilton to appear for arraignment in federal court had not been scheduled as of Thursday afternoon.

The federal case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III and referred to U.S. Magistrate Judge Boone Baxter. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Richards is representing the government. An attorney of record is not listed for Chilton in the federal case, however, Texarkana lawyer Eric Marks is listed as his attorney in state court records in Bowie County.

Chilton faces ten years to life if convicted of coercion, up to 30 years if found guilty of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, 15 to 30 years if convicted of sexual exploitation of children and up to ten years if found guilty of possession of child pornography.