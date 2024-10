Early Voting now Underway in Bowie and Miller Counties

Sponsor

Bowie County Early Voting

Bowie County citizens can vote at any of 3 locations in the county.

Monday, October 21 – Friday October 25 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday October 26 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday October 27 – 12 p.m. – 6p.m. only Bowie County Courthouse Open

Monday October 28 – Friday November 1 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bowie County Courthouse – 710 James Bowie Drive

Southwest Center – 3222 W. Seventh St.

Northside Church – 5801 Summerhill Road.

Miller County Early Voting Location

Monday, October 21 – Friday, October 25 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, October 28 – Friday, November 1 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, November 4 – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

American Legion, 525 E. Broad Street