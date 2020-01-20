Feds seek to punish accused drug dealer as repeat offender

Advertisement

Federal officials hope to punish a Texarkana man accused of selling methamphetamine as a repeat offender.

Roderick Tyrone Thurman, 40, was indicted Wednesday for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The crimes allegedly occurred in December 2018 and continued through April 2019, according to the indictment.

A notice titled “Information to establish prior conviction” filed in the case seeks to use Thurman’s 2015 conviction in federal court for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute to increase the possible punishment to 15 years to life. Thurman pleaded guilty in August 2015 and received a 41-month sentence, according to the notice.

Jail records show Thurman has been in custody since April 2019. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven for arraignment next week. Thurman’s current case is pending in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas. The earlier case was filed in the same jurisdiction.

