Two facing multiple felonies for allegedly killing 10 deer using night vision scopes

Advertisement

Two Bowie County men are facing multiple felony charges after allegedly harvesting ten deer at night with night vision scopes and without landowner consent.

Kirk and Brandon Brooks are both facing multiple state jail felonies and misdemeanors in connection with the alleged illegal hunting.

According to Texas Game Warden Shawn Hervey, on December 25th, 2019 at approximately 1:00 a.m., Texas State Game Wardens assigned to Bowie County received a call about possible illegal hunting in progress on a farm in the northern part of Bowie County.

Advertisement

Once on scene, a Warden detained two suspects that were actively engaged in illegal hunting. The suspects were allegedly taking white-tail deer with the aid of an infrared light and night vision scopes. The Warden determined that the suspects had taken as many as five deer that night. The suspects were then taken to Bowie County Jail for Hunting White-tail Deer at Night.

In the following days, Bowie County Wardens conducted a thorough investigation. Further investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly illegally harvested a total of ten deer at night and without landowner consent. The landowner wished to pursue charges of “Hunt Without Landowner Consent.”

On January 17th, 2020, Bowie County Wardens concluded their investigation and severed a total of 53 warrants on the two suspects. Those charges consisted of multiple state jail felonies and Class A misdemeanors. In addition to the charges, both individuals were issued multiple citations and be charged with civil restitution.

