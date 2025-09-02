Felony Suspect Rams Police Vehicles, Injures Officer in Wake Village Pursuit

Sponsor

Wake Village, TX (September 1, 2025) — A felony probation violator is behind bars after a dramatic pursuit Sunday night that left two police SUVs destroyed and one officer injured.

The incident began around 8:30 p.m. on August 31 when Wake Village patrol officers stopped a white SUV in the 900 block of Guam Street. The driver, identified as Christa Latham, was found to have an active felony warrant for probation violation—Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 (4g < 200g).

When officers asked Latham to exit the vehicle, she instead accelerated and fled the scene.

Latham drove into a housing authority complex in the 1000 block of MacArthur Street, unaware it was a dead end. Attempting to flee back toward the original traffic stop location, she intentionally rammed a Wake Village Police Department (WVPD) patrol SUV head-on, igniting the vehicle in flames.

Moments later, just 100 yards down the road, Latham again deliberately struck a Nash Police Department unit, injuring the officer inside. That officer was later treated and released from the hospital.

Latham’s vehicle became disabled shortly after the second impact. She was taken into custody without further incident.

In her failed attempt to escape, Latham totaled two police SUVs and injured a law enforcement officer.

She now faces multiple felony charges, including:

Probation Violation: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 4g<200g

Two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle

Resisting Arrest or Detention

Bond for Latham has been set at $430,000.

The Wake Village Police Department expressed its gratitude to the Nash Police Department, Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texarkana Texas Police Department for their rapid response and assistance.

Authorities have not released further details about the injured officer’s identity or the total estimated damages at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.