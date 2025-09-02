Texarkana College Hosts 9/11 Remembrance Tower Challenge to Honor Heroes and Inspire Students

Sponsor

Texarkana College’s Student Government Association (SGA) and TC Student Activities are calling on students, employees, and community members to take part in the 9/11 Remembrance Tower Challenge on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Pinkerton Center Gymnasium.

The event commemorates the lives lost in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and pays tribute to the bravery of first responders. Participants will climb 2,071 steps, a symbolic representation of the 110 floors of the Twin Towers. The challenge may be completed on staircases, stair climbers, or aerobic steps, and students may choose to carry additional weight to reflect the 45–75 pounds of gear typically worn by firefighters (vests/gear not provided).

“This event is about much more than physical endurance. It’s about unity, remembrance, and resilience,” said Sean Daniel, TC Recruiter and SGA Advisor. “As our students take on the challenge, they are not only honoring the heroes of 9/11 but also building strength, teamwork, and determination within themselves. It’s a powerful way to connect the lessons of that day with the values we want to instill in our students.”

The 9/11 Tower Challenge is a come-and-go event, giving participants the opportunity to complete the climb at their own pace anytime between 7 a.m. and noon. While open to all, the event has special significance for students preparing for careers in emergency response and public service.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (come and go)

Location: Pinkerton Center Gymnasium, Texarkana College

RSVP Deadline: Monday, September 8, 2025

Participants are encouraged to wear breathable workout clothing, supportive shoes, and bring a water bottle.

The 9/11 Remembrance Tower Challenge will serve as both a memorial and a moment of personal growth, honoring sacrifice while strengthening body, mind, and community.

For more information or to RSVP, scan the QR code on the event flyer or visit this link – https://forms.gle/wgejabQDvG2pXRXf7.