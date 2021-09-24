Formal charges filed in fatal shooting outside Whiskey River nightclub

Advertisement

The Miller County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has formally charged a man and a woman in connection with a shooting in July outside Whiskey River nightclub in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Tandraniqua Burris, 28, and Jacarious Johnson, 19, are facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with a shooting July 10 which left one man dead and a woman injured.

Burris was allegedly driving a small silver car with Johnson riding in the passenger seat around midnight while traveling in the 300 block of East 49th Street where the bar is located, according to probable cause documents. A witness reported that 33-year-old Aaron Brown was walking across the road when the silver car stopped and someone shouted, “You got a problem?”

Brown allegedly walked to the car before multiple gunshots were heard and Brown fell to the ground. A woman near the scene was struck in the leg.

Burris and Johnson have both been charged with murder in Brown’s death. If convicted they face 10 to 40 years or life in prison. An enhancement alleges the use of a firearm during commission of a felony. If the enhancement is found true, Burris and Johnson face up to 15 years in prison which must be served consecutive to any sentence for murder.

Burris and Johnson have been charged with aggravated assault for an injury allegedly sustained by a woman near the shooting scene. If convicted, they face up to six years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Burris has been charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons for alllegedly possessing a firearm with a previous felony conviction. She faces 5 to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000 on that charge if found guilty.

