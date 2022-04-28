Former RRAD official pleads guilty to bribery

A former Red River Army Depot official pleaded guilty to bribery Wednesday in federal court in Texarkana.

Louis Singleton supervised the government purchase card program at RRAD and was responsible for approving purchases from vendors, according to documents filed in Singleton’s case. In exchange for approvals, Singleton accepted more than $18,000 in bribes including more than 20 tickets and parking passes to AT&T Stadium to watch the Dallas Cowboys play football.

“Some of these tickets were in the hall of fame section of the stadium, which is a premium seating area with great views from each sideline. For example, H&H Enterprises paid $4,5998 for me and three guests to watch from the Hall of Fame section as the Cowboys played the New England Patriots on Oct. 11, 2015,” court documents state.

Singleton is the fourth former RRAD official to plead guilty to crimes involving fraud and bribery at RRAD since last year. According to documents in Singleton’s case, his misconduct involved Jimmy Scarbrough, who allegedly organized the scheme. Scarbrough is scheduled for trial later this year on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, bribery and conspiracy to launder money. All of the cases are filed in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas.

Singleton’s misconduct allegedly occurred from before 2010 and continuing through at least November 2019.

Singleton appeared with Texarkana lawyer Eric Marks for a plea Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Caroline Craven. He faces up to two years in prison at sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Hornok is representing the government.

