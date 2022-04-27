Scout-O-Rama Returning to Spring Lake Park This Saturday!

Join the Caddo Area Council this Saturday, April 30th at Spring Lake Park for their Scout-O-Rama community event!

The event is free for all guests! Visitors can expect an incredible day filled with tons of events and tons of fun. The event will begin with an incredible opening ceremony featuring skydivers!

The public hours for the event begin at 10:30AM until 4:00PM.

Advertisement

Throughout the day visitors can enjoy a long list of activities including: Pinewood Derby, Blacksmiths, Bladesmiths, ICS Sanctioned Chili Cook off, Dutch Oven Cooking, Pet Adoption, Civic Clubs, College Recruiter’s, tons of food trucks and so much more! A map for the event can be found below. Scouting Activities will include Rope Bridges, Axe Throwing, Pedal Cars and Fire Building!

Mark your calendars for this Saturday, April 30th to enjoy another incredible Scout-O-Rama held by the Caddo Area Council!