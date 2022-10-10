Former Texas High Band Instructor Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Facing Local And Federal Charges

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct.

Brandon Neil Sams, 46, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was arrested by Texarkana Independent School District police on Sept. 30 for state charges of evading arrest, evidence tampering and improper relationship between educator and student with bonds totaling $70,000, according to Bowie County jail records.

The same day, a sealed complaint charging Sams with coercion and enticement involving a minor and obstruction of justice in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas.

The complaint was unsealed Friday afternoon after Sams made an initial court appearance on the federal charges before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Boone Baxter. Sams waived the issue of detention and remains in custody.

The alleged enticement involving a juvenile occurred from March of this year to Sept. 26 and Sams allegedly attempted to conceal information from law enforcement on Sept. 26.

Sams faces 10 years to life in federal prison if convicted of coercion and enticement of a minor and up to 20 years if convicted of obstruction, according to court records. If convicted in Bowie County of improper relationship between educator and student, Sams faces two to 20 years in a Texas prison.

Records show he is currently being held in the Harrison County jail in Marshall, Texas.

