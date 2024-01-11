Four Arrested for Alleged Residential Burglary

Sponsor

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at approximately 12:10 p.m., Miller County dispatch notified deputies of a suspicious vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle were allegedly armed and had just broken into a residence on MC 9.

According to Miller County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect vehicle was a small red car with a black front bumper. This vehicle was observed by deputies and a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 71 near MC 24. The Sheriff’s Office says that the investigation revealed that the occupants, Blain Miller and Heather Latham were involved in an aggravated residential burglary. They were both placed under arrest and transported to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

Further investigation revealed that Kyle Bradley and Haley Williams were also allegedly involved in the Aggravated Residential Burglary. Bradley and Williams were located at a local business a short time later and taken into custody as well.