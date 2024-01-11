Texarkana Fence & Access Control LLC Congratulates Keith Pace on Becoming the Fence Workers Association Education Ambassador

Sponsor

Texarkana Fence, a leading provider of high-quality fencing solutions, is delighted to announce and recognize Keith Pace for his remarkable achievement as the newly appointed Fence Workers Association Education Ambassador. This prestigious title represents the highest level of recognition in the education field awarded by the Fence Workers Association.

As the Education Ambassador, Keith Pace will assume the leadership role in a team responsible for content creation, administration, enforcement, and compliance on a national level. By utilizing his extensive expertise and knowledge in the fencing industry, Keith will guide the team in upholding the highest standards of education within the association.

Texarkana Fence takes immense pride in Keith’s accomplishment and acknowledges the dedication and hard work he has invested in the industry. His commitment to excellence and passion for educating others have made him an invaluable asset to both Texarkana Fence and the Fence Workers Association.

“Keith Pace’s appointment as the Fence Workers Association Education Ambassador is a testament to his exceptional skills, knowledge, and commitment to the fencing industry,” said Ariel Morton, Marketing & Sales Team Administrator at Texarkana Fence. “We are honored to have Keith as our owner, leader and part of our team and believe that his leadership will further strengthen our commitment to providing industry-leading education and training.”

In his new role as Education Ambassador, Keith Pace will contribute to the development of educational programs that benefit fence workers across the nation, regardless of their experience level. By sharing his expertise and insights, Keith will foster a culture of continuous learning and professional growth within the fencing community.

The Team at Texarkana Fence extends its heartfelt congratulations to Keith Pace on his well-deserved appointment as the Fence Workers Association Education Ambassador. His recognition reflects his exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to the industry.

About Keith Pace

Keith Pace is an industry veteran with a passion for fencing that spans over three decades. His journey in the fencing industry began in 1989 in Gastonia, North Carolina, just outside of Charlotte. After honing his skills for 19 years in the Carolinas, Keith made the decision to move back home to be closer to his mother following the passing of his father. In the following year, he established his own business, which quickly gained traction and landed significant projects, including the multi-million upgrade to Tiger Stadium at Grim Park (formerly known as Grim Stadium). Keith’s expertise and dedication to quality also led his company to complete between 6-1/2 to 7 miles of fencing at Red River Army Depot. Throughout his career, Keith has remained committed to serving the community, resulting in Texarkana Fence becoming one of the fastest-growing fence companies in the area. Keith, alongside his wife Michelle, operates Texarkana Fence out of Nash, Texas, and takes immense pride in being an integral part of the community. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and the highest standards reflects their deep admiration for their city and its residents.

About Texarkana Fence

Texarkana Fence is one of the Ark-La-Tex’s leading providers of high-quality fencing solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Committed to excellence, Texarkana Fence offers a wide range of fencing options, including wood, vinyl, Ornamental iron, chain-link, and more. With a team of experienced professionals and a dedication to customer satisfaction, Texarkana Fence is the go-to source for all fencing needs in the Texarkana area.