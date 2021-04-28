Four Charged with Terroristic Act

Advertisement

In the early morning of 04/28/2021 at approximately 2:28 am, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Hickory Street for a call for service. While officers were on the scene, they heard gunshots in the distance that appeared to be coming from the 3200 block of Laurel Street. Officers began to respond towards this area. They encountered a gray Honda Accord driving at a high rate of speed, traveling in their direction around the 3200 block of Pecan Street. The officers observed the vehicle failing to stop at stop signs. The officers made a traffic stop on the vehicle and found the occupants in possession of firearms.

Officers investigated the area in the 3200 block of Laurel Street, and shell casings were found.

The Criminal Investigation Division was notified. They arrived at the scene and began their investigation. Due to the shell casings found, detectives determined where a parked vehicle was shot in this area.

The four occupants of the Gray Honda Accord were arrested and charged with Terroristic Act. Of the four individuals arrested one was an adult, Clayton Moore Jr., eighteen years of age, of Texarkana, Texas, the other three were juvenile males.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).

