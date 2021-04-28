Bonnie Campbell

Advertisement

Bonnie Wyvonne Stewart Campbell, age 80, passed peacefully in her home in Texarkana on April 16, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

Bonnie was born May 5, 1940 to Vivian McAdams Stewart and Jessie (Boose) Stewart from Fouke, AR.

Bonnie was an avid gardener who enjoyed spending time working in her yard. Bonnie was best known for her fun-loving sense of humor, her love of mocha frappes and leopard print. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Vivian McAdams Stewart and Jessie (Boose) Stewart of Fouke, AR.

She is survived by her brothers Jesse Stewart of Texarkana and Michael Stewart of Kilgore; her son and daughter-in-law Scott and Haley Campbell of Texarkana; daughter Carla Campbell of Dallas; three grandchildren Sylvia Brown (age 26), Kenny Brown (age 21) and Joseph Brown (age 19); and two great-granddaughters Olivia Brown (7 months) and Ella Rose Brown (3 months) of Dallas; along with many other family and friends.

Memorial service will be held on May 15, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M at Bonnie’s home.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the American Cancer Society or a donation to your local blood bank.