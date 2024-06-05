Four Juveniles Arrested Attempting to Break into Car Wash Coin Machines

Sponsor

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at approximately 1:48 a.m., Texarkana Arkansas Police Officers were called to Neighborhood Car Wash, 1216 East Street in response to four juvenile suspects attempting to break in and vandalize the coin machines at the car wash, according to Texarkana, Ark. Police Public Information Officer Kristen Schultz.

TAPD officers responded to the scene and located all four suspects. Two of the suspects fled on foot, from officers, but were later apprehended. Officers discovered they had abandoned a stolen vehicle which was recently reported stolen out of Texarkana Texas.

All four juveniles were transported to the Bi-State Justice Building, where they awaited transport to a juvenile detention facility in Pine Bluff, AR.

Because of the efforts of TAPD’s Delta Squad, all four juveniles were charged with Theft by Receiving, greater than $25,000, Loitering, and cited for Curfew Violations.