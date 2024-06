Sponsor

Aaron Russell Williams, 41, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 3, 2024, in Texarkana, Arkansas. Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N. Kings Highway, Nash, Texas, at 2:00 pm with the Rev. Dr. Curtis Carroll officiating.

Visitation will be held from noon until service time.