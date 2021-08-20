Government seeks forfeiture of computer allegedly used to view child porn

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors in Texarkana are seeking the forfeiture of a laptop computer allegedly used to view child pornography.

Demarcus Marcae Peoples was indicted for possession of child pornography by a grand jury in the Texarkana Division of the Western District of Arkansas in June. According to the indictment, Peoples possessed sexually explicit images of children, including some under age 12, on his laptop computer in September 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Wulff recently filed a bill of particulars in the case noting that the government intends to seek forfeiture of an Asus laptop computer containing a Toshiba hard drive which were allegedly used to store the images of child pornography.

Peoples pleaded not guilty to the charge June 15 at a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Bryant. Bryant released Peoples on a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond.

Peoples’ case is scheduled for jury selection in October before U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey in Texarkana.

