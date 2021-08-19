Advertisement

Martha Jane Robertson, age 77, of Texarkana, Arkansas died August 17, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Robertson was born March 8, 1944 in Orlando, Florida. She was a feisty but loving person who would always give you her opinion on life. She was always willing to lend a helping hand with words of wisdom to follow. Martha enjoyed collecting teapots on her travels and enjoyed watching the Florida Gators, Miami Dolphins, and Washington Redskins play football. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard G. Robertson; her parents and three brothers, Robert Phillips, Tommy Phillips, and Ricky Phillips.

She is survived by her three sons, Richard A. Robertson and his wife Jeanine of Plant City, Florida, William “BJ” Robertson and his wife Valerie of Ocala, Florida, James “Eddy” Robertson and his wife Holly of Santee, California; one daughter, Sheryl Robertson of Ocala, Florida; two brothers, Buckshot Phillips, Billy Phillips; one sister, Sally Young; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.