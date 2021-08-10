Grand jury indicts man for 16 felonies involving alleged sex abuse of three girls and a dog

Advertisement

A Bowie County grand jury has indicted a Hooks, Texas, for 16 felonies involving the alleged sexual abuse of three girls and a dog.

Cody Austin Wright, 34, is accused of sexual misconduct with three girls. After one of the girls reported that Wright installed windows with two way glass in his home and was filming her while she showered, investigators obtained a search warrant for Wright’s house and phone in June, according to probable cause documents.

Investigators allegedly found evidence including recording equipment in Wright’s home and found child pornography on his phone. They allegedly found a video of a man engaged in sexual activity with a female dog which investigators had seen on Wright’s property during the search of his house.

Advertisement

A grand jury issued multiple indictments last week charging Wright with 16 felony offenses. The first indictment involves one girl and lists one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

A second indictment lists one count of promotion of child pornography and five counts of sexual performance by a child. Two other indictments list four counts of indecency with a child by exposure involving two of the alleged victims.

The fifth indictment lists a charge of bestiality.

Wright is being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds of more than $2 million.