July 9th Texarkana Texas City Council Meeting Re-Cap

Monday night, the Texarkana, Texas City Council members met for their first bi-monthly August meeting to discuss several presentations and several matters

The City Council Members started the meeting celebrating the life of former Texarkana Police Officer, Lt. Clay McClure. “McLure passed away on July 29th. He was a 25 year Veteran of the Texarkana, Texas police department. He was an excellent city service member. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Mayor Bob Bruggeman.

Kamesha Scott from Brownfields discussed the awarding of $500,000 to the City of Texarkana, Texas to help further clean-ups in our area. A street light audit has been conducted and Larry McGuffin of usEnergy Audit Services out of Dallas, TX presented their findings. “It took us about 3 weeks to go through the entire city and check city lights,” said McGuffin. Their findings will give back a little over $24,000 of tax payer money to the City in overspending for the lights around town. McGuffin made sure to address the board and note that the money they will receive back from the audit, is money that has gone towards helping keep our citizens safe during outdoor events and entertainment.

Kristen Peoples the Chief Financial Officer for Texarkana, Texas, discussed the proposal of a new tax rate of $0.6500 per $100 of assessed valuation for the new fiscal year which is $0.500 less than what it is now. The City Council approved this action allowing for this information to be posted online. This will not be finalized until the September Council Meeting.

The next City Council Meeting for Texarkana, Texas will take place Monday, August 23rd at 6PM and can be viewed on the City Council Website.