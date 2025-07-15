Grand Jury Indicts Mother In Baby’s Scalding Death

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A grand jury in Bowie County has issued an indictment for a local mother accused of submerging her eight-month-old son in scalding water which led to his death weeks later.

Jatoria Renae Cleamons, 21, has been formally charged with manslaughter and injury to a child in the death of her son, Courtlyn Jacoby Cleamons. Cleamons allegedly pointed the finger at others, including a family member, when she was interviewed by investigators about a month after the baby’s death Feb. 4, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Cleamons allegedly told investigators eventually that while at an apartment on Elizabeth St. in Texarkana, Texas, she had filled a baby bathing tub with hot water on Jan. 22 and had “dipped” Courtlyn into the water, causing burns to his legs, genitals and buttocks. At autopsy, a medical examiner determined that the child died of “thermal injuries.”

Cleamons allegedly told investigators she was angry with the baby for soiling himself. According to the affidavit, Cleamons also has a 4-year-old daughter.

Cleamons is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $5.5 million.

If convicted of manslaughter, she faces two to 20 years in prison. If convicted of first-degree felony injury to a child, she faces five to 99 years or life in prison.

Cleamons is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office. The case has been assigned to 5th District Judge Bill Miller.