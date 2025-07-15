Texas Best Smokehouse: Full-Service BBQ Catering & Whimsical Gifts Featuring Labubu!

Sponsor

Texas Best Smokehouse, located at the 218 Nash exit off I-30 on Kings Hwy, is known for serving delicious BBQ and fresh hot sides every day. Try their mouthwatering brisket, ribs, pulled pork, and sausage smoked to perfection, accompanied by traditional sides such as macaroni and cheese, green beans, rosemary potatoes, slaw, mushrooms, potato salad, BBQ beans, and more.

Not only for dine-in or take-out, Texas Best Smokehouse offers catering for any occasion. Let them take the hassle out of your next party or event by providing BBQ, all the fixings, and service from start to finish. Pick-up and delivery options available. Call (903) 255-7448 for more details.

Take a minute and visit their ample Gift Shop and collectables section. You will find statuettes, handbags, games, toys, scented candles, pictures, paintings, cowboy hats, western-style frames, pocket books, coffee mugs for any occasion, TY Beanie Babies, keychains, figurines, and Popmart’s THE MONSTERS Labubu.

According to Popmart.com, “In 2015, Kasing Lung created a fairy world in three picture books inspired by Nordic mythology, and populated it with magical characters both good and evil, calling them The Monsters. Among them, the most prominent one was LABUBU, a small monster with high, pointed ears and serrated teeth. Despite a mischievous look, LABUBU is kind-hearted and always wants to help, but often accidentally achieves the opposite.”

Texas Best Smokehouse features a special section of Labubu collectables and keychains. Stock is new and replenished frequently.