Grand jury indicts two men in March murder

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Bowie County grand jury indicted two men last week for murder in the death of a Texarkana man.

Cedric Ballard allegedly paid $50 dollars to Darquales “Smiley” McHenry to beat 53-year-old Johnny Robinson at a house in the 500 block of Melton Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Robinson allegedly sold cigarettes, beer and marijuana for Ballard and Ballard allegedly believed Robinson had cheated him. McHenry, 33, allegedly assaulted Robinson while Ballard, 51, watched.

A witness reported that Ballard told McHenry, “He’s had enough. Come outside and I’ll pay you.”

Police were called to the Melton Street house March 23. They found Robinson unconscious on a couch with blood coming from his nose and mouth. Robinson was identified by Texarkana, Texas, Police Department investigators through his fingerprints. He died at a local hospital March 23.

Robinson suffered severe head trauma and a lacerated spleen.

Bond has been set at $1 million for both Ballard and McHenry. Both are being held in the Bowie County jail.

If convicted of murder, the men face five to 99 years or life in prison.

