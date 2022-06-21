Roger Dale Meeker, Jr

Advertisement

Roger Meeker, 71, of Texarkana, passed away on June 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born February 4, 1951 to Richard Dale Meeker, Sr and Doris Beebe in California.

He attended Lifehouse Church. He was an excellent skier, formerly employed by KCS, and then went to work for himself as an industrial equipment painter.

Roger leaves behind his two sons Christopher Roger Meeker and Richard Dale “Dick” Meeker of Texarkana along with a host of friends. He was loved by all. His favorite motto to say is What’s a man to do?!

The family will have a celebration of life in Roger’s memory on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Event Room/ Nash Centre, 244 E. New Boston Road, Nash, Texas 75569.

Donations can be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, Texas 75231

